Which? reveal best and worst broadband speeds in the UK
The best and worst broadband speeds across the UK have been revealed by a new study, with the bottom three all coming from Scotland. The research, conducted by consumer organisation Which?, found the Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and Highland local authorities all averaged the lowest speeds.
