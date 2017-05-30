Victim would not have understood 'callous cruelty that caused her death'
A Canadian woman killed in the London terror attack would have had "no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death", her family said as they paid tribute to her. Christine Archibald has been named as the Canadian national who died during Saturday's atrocity in London Bridge and Borough Market, one of seven killed and 21 critically injured.
