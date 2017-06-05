US city's citizens honor victims at their own London Bridge

In this Monday, June 5, 2017 photo provided by RiverScene Magazine, people wave American flags on the Lake Havasu London Bridge to show support for the victims of the deadly van and knife attacks in London, England, in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. The city of London sold the outmoded, 19th-century bridge to the Arizona city in the late 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.