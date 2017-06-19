UPDATED: Reports of residents being evacuated from homes in Merton Close, Kidderminster
Residents on social media have said residents in the street had been evacuated from their homes this evening at around 8pm and a cordon was put in place down Merton Close. There was heavy police presence in Merton Close, with residents reporting that armed police and bomb disposal officers were at the scene.
