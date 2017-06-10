United Kingdom election upset leaves prime minister's Brexit strategy in disarray
Ruth Davidson , leader of Conservatives in Scotland, said the results showed the Conservatives should prioritise good trade relations with the EU. Experts say one reason Jeremy Corbyn , who heads the Labour Party , did so well in this election is because Labour , which did not support Brexit , publicly accepted the move nonetheless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Sat
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Sat
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Fri
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC