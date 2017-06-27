UK prosecutors ponder charges in Hill...

UK prosecutors ponder charges in Hillsborough stadium deaths

British prosecutors are set to announce whether they plan to press charges in the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium crush - one of Britain's worst-ever sports disasters. The families of those killed in the April 1989 catastrophe were gathering in the northwestern English city of Warrington on Wednesday to be told about the decision.

