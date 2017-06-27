UK prosecutors ponder charges in Hillsborough stadium deaths
British prosecutors are set to announce whether they plan to press charges in the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium crush - one of Britain's worst-ever sports disasters. The families of those killed in the April 1989 catastrophe were gathering in the northwestern English city of Warrington on Wednesday to be told about the decision.
