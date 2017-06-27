UK charges 6 in Hillsborough stadium tragedy that killed 96
In this April 15, 1989 file photo a lone soccer supporter sits by the damaged fencing at Hillsborough Stadium, in Sheffield, England. British prosecutors on Wednesday June 28, 2017, are set to announce whether they plan to lay charges in the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium crush _ one of Britain's worst-ever sporting disasters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|47 min
|Rick Santpornum
|5
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|4 hr
|Chilli J
|185
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|5 hr
|fallen angel
|40
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|11 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|11
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|78
|Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on...
|Jun 24
|Anthropology
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC