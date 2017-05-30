TRAVEL: Trains delayed after bus trap...

TRAVEL: Trains delayed after bus trapped under rail bridge

Sussex Police and British Transport Police are at the scene of the incident in Sackville Road, Bexhill where the bus is trapped. The incident had caused trains to be cancelled between Eastbourne and Hastings as well as delays elsewhere.

