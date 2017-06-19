TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Saturd...

TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Saturday, June 24

The main roads across the county are reporting no major incidents so far for motorists but there is disruption on some train services for thos planning to head up to London. Southeastern is not running any trains to or from London Charing Cross today and tomorrow .

