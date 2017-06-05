Today on the campaign trail: May gets support as Corbyn misses Jon Snow
For Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow, who chased the leaders of the main parties around the UK but didn't manage to secure an interview with Jeremy Corbyn. The chase included visiting Aberdeen, Colwyn Bay and Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC