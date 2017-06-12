Theresa May visits Grenfell Tower fir...

Theresa May visits Grenfell Tower fire victims in hospital as resident confronts Leadsom

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

Prime Minister Theresa May has visited survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in hospital, as allies defended her against claims that she was failing to engage with those affected by the tragedy. Mrs May spent almost an hour speaking to patients and staff at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Friday, a day after visiting the scene of the blaze in west London to talk to firefighters, police and other emergency workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 12 Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC