Theresa May visits Grenfell Tower fire victims in hospital as resident confronts Leadsom
Prime Minister Theresa May has visited survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in hospital, as allies defended her against claims that she was failing to engage with those affected by the tragedy. Mrs May spent almost an hour speaking to patients and staff at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Friday, a day after visiting the scene of the blaze in west London to talk to firefighters, police and other emergency workers.
