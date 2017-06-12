Theresa May to meet N Ireland political parties amid concerns over deal with DUP
Theresa May is to hold talks with the Northern Ireland political parties amid warnings an expected deal with the Democratic Unionists to prop up her minority government will undermine the peace process. The Prime Minister will meet separately with representatives of Sinn Fein, the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance Party - as well as the DUP - in Downing Street in an attempt to allay growing concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC