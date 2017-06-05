Theresa May completing Cabinet after election disappointment leaves PM weaker
Theresa May was attempting to shore up her position in Number 10 by completing her Cabinet after a humiliating showing in the General Election left her authority as Prime Minister weakened. Mrs May had limited room for manoeuvre after her presidential-style campaign saw the Tories shed seats and fall eight MPs short of a Commons majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|16 min
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|1 hr
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Fri
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC