Theresa May completing Cabinet after ...

Theresa May completing Cabinet after election disappointment leaves PM weaker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

Theresa May was attempting to shore up her position in Number 10 by completing her Cabinet after a humiliating showing in the General Election left her authority as Prime Minister weakened. Mrs May had limited room for manoeuvre after her presidential-style campaign saw the Tories shed seats and fall eight MPs short of a Commons majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court 16 min Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... 1 hr Anton Currywurst 5
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Fri Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Thu spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Jun 3 Only the TRUTH 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC