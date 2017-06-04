The Latest: London Terror AttacksBrit...

The Latest: London Terror AttacksBritish police say they have arrested 12 people, 9 dead, 48 wounded

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area. Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show 15 hr Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Sat Only the TRUTH 4
News Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi... Jun 2 Jewish Pete 1
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... May 26 Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... May 25 Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester May 25 vuk 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... May 24 fingers mcgurke 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC