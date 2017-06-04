The Latest: London Terror AttacksBritish police say they have arrested 12 people, 9 dead, 48 wounded
British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area. Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|15 hr
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Sat
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC