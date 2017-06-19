The Latest: Death toll from wildfire in Portugal rises to 63
The death toll for the massive fire in central Portugal climbed to 63 on Monday after an injured firefighter died in hospital, the league of Portuguese firefighters said in their website. The victim was one of four firefighters hospitalized at the Coimbra University Hospital since Sunday morning due to serious burns suffered during the first hours of the fight against the flames.
