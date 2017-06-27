Tesco axes 1,200 jobs at head office

Tesco axes 1,200 jobs at head office

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

The supermarket giant informed affected staff on Wednesday morning about the cull, which amounts to 25% of employees at offices in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Tesco is in the midst of a turnaround plan under chief executive Dave Lewis and last week said 1,100 jobs would be axed after confirming plans to shut its call centre in Cardiff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub 47 min Suezanne 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 1 hr Chilli J 185
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 2 hr fallen angel 40
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 8 hr fingers mcgurke 11
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... Jun 24 Anthropology 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC