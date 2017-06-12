Supreme Court opens proceedings in Ed...

Supreme Court opens proceedings in Edinburgh in first session outside London

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

A "historic" moment in the UK's judicial system has been marked as the highest court in the land launched proceedings in Scotland - the first time ever outside of London. The Supreme Court is hearing several appeals in Edinburgh over four days with several justices travelling north for the sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 5 hr Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Sat Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Sat Anton Currywurst 5
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC