Sturgeon to use - Nicolopter' to drop...

Sturgeon to use - Nicolopter' to drop in on constituencies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Falmouth Packet

Nicola Sturgeon will take to the skies in the final weekend of election campaigning, with the SNP leader to visit six separate constituencies over the course of Saturday. Ms Sturgeon will use a branded helicopter - dubbed the 'Nicolopter' - to travel between key constituencies ahead of the June 8 General Election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show 15 hr Do tell 1
News President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr... Sat Only the TRUTH 4
News Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi... Jun 2 Jewish Pete 1
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... May 26 Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... May 25 Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester May 25 vuk 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... May 24 fingers mcgurke 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC