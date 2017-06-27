Stormont talks continue in last-ditch...

Stormont talks continue in last-ditch bid to settle powersharing deal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Negotiations to salvage powersharing in Northern Ireland are set to continue as parties mount a last-ditch effort to strike a deal ahead of Thursday's deadline. Talks extended late into Tuesday night at Stormont Castle in Belfast, as they did on Monday, but there was little sign of a breakthrough that would lead to the restoration of a devolved executive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 35 min Putins Glock Holster 9
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 1 hr fallen angel 32
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 14 hr huntcoyotes 180
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... Jun 24 Anthropology 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC