Spain shuts down suspected ISIS cell

Spanish authorities have shut down a suspected ISIS terror cell on the resort island of Mallorca in a series of raids across Europe. A coordinated anti-terror operation saw officials swoop in to arrest six people for allegedly raising funds and recruiting fighters for ISIS, authorities in Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany said in statements on Wednesday.

