Space travel from UK ports coming soon, says Government
Legislation aimed at making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for commercial space flight will be introduced over the next two years, the Government has announced. This will help the UK increase its share of the global space economy from 6.5% today to 10% by 2030, according to the Government.
