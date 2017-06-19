Space travel from UK ports coming soo...

Space travel from UK ports coming soon, says Government

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Legislation aimed at making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for commercial space flight will be introduced over the next two years, the Government has announced. This will help the UK increase its share of the global space economy from 6.5% today to 10% by 2030, according to the Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 12 hr Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Tue Merchant of Alzhe... 23
News 11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou... Jun 19 Stuart Gibson 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC