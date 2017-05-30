Some major attacks in Europe in recent years
Here are some of recent major ones: -May 22, 2017: A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England. -April 7, 2017: A man driving a hijacked beer truck struck pedestrians at a Stockholm department store, killing 4 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|15 hr
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Sat
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC