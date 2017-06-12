Sinn Fein and DUP agree powersharing ...

Sinn Fein and DUP agree powersharing deal can be done by end of June

14 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists both agree a deal to restore a powersharing administration in Northern Ireland can be done by the end of the month. But speaking in Dublin after a meeting with the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was down to Sinn Fein whether an agreement is reached.

