Shopkeeper who sold counterfeit cigarettes out of his East Lancashire shops is jailed

A SHOPKEEPER who sold thousands of pounds of counterfeit cigarettes in stores across East Lancashire has been jailed for 18 months. Salim Balesaria, 44, has been warned that if he does not pay back A 8,090 within three months he will face a further five months behind bars.

Chicago, IL

