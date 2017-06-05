Scotland's party leaders clash in final TV debate of election campaign
Scotland's political leaders have clashed in the final TV debate of the election campaign, with party rivals going head to head less than 36 hours before polls open. Brexit and the SNP's plans for a "divisive" second independence featured in the early exchanges in STV's Scotland Debates programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC