RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Fr...

RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 9 hr WelbyMD 2
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Thu fingers mcgurke 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
News 11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou... Jun 19 Stuart Gibson 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC