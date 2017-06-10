RPT-UPDATE 1-Japan's Daiwa chooses Frankfurt for EU base after Brexit
FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|2
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou...
|Jun 19
|Stuart Gibson
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC