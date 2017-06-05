Royal Mail celebrates - Queen's head' stamp design with new issue
The so-called Machin Definitive stamp, with its image of the Queen, has been reproduced in more than 130 colours since 1967 and reprinted an estimated 220 billion times. It is considered to be one of the most reproduced images in the world, featuring a profile of the Queen by sculptor Arnold Machin.
