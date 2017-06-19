Restoring powersharing the priority a...

Restoring powersharing the priority as Brexit talks begin, says Irish minister

The start of Brexit negotiations in Brussels underline the urgent need to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland, Ireland's new foreign minister has said. As he travelled to Belfast to participate in negotiations for the first time, Simon Coveney pledged to "spare no effort" in the process to salvage the crisis-hit institutions at Stormont.

