Residents remaining in evacuated tower blocks 'must leave', says council
Residents remaining in four tower blocks evacuated over fire safety concerns in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster will be told they "must leave", Camden Council has said. The ongoing effort to clear the Chalcots Estate in north London comes after the Government revealed all of the 34 high-rises that have so far submitted cladding samples have failed combustibility tests.
