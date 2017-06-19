Residents remaining in evacuated towe...

Residents remaining in evacuated tower blocks 'must leave', says council

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Residents remaining in four tower blocks evacuated over fire safety concerns in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster will be told they "must leave", Camden Council has said. The ongoing effort to clear the Chalcots Estate in north London comes after the Government revealed all of the 34 high-rises that have so far submitted cladding samples have failed combustibility tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 1 hr Mothra 138
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 1 hr oxbow 12
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... Sat Anthropology 1
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Jun 22 fingers mcgurke 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,563 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC