Reports: Man wearing explosive belt '...

Reports: Man wearing explosive belt 'neutralized' at Brussels train station

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

"It wasn't exactly a big explosion but the impact was pretty big. People were running away," the witness said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 2 hr Ronald 6
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) 13 hr Merchant of Alzhe... 23
News 11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou... Mon Stuart Gibson 1
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC