Reckless' lorry driver jailed for - c...

Reckless' lorry driver jailed for - completely avoidable' fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

A "reckless" lorry driver who killed a car driver in a "completely avoidable" crash in slow-moving traffic has been jailed for four years. Mark Williams, 45, crashed his lorry into the back of the car, causing the car to hit the back of the lorry in front of it on the A13 near Grays, Essex Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... 15 min ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 1
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 1 hr CHRIS CUOMO hom 12
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub 3 hr Parden Pard 10
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 10 hr fallen angel 46
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership 17 hr Retribution 10
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Thu Truth 186
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC