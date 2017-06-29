Reckless' lorry driver jailed for - completely avoidable' fatal crash
A "reckless" lorry driver who killed a car driver in a "completely avoidable" crash in slow-moving traffic has been jailed for four years. Mark Williams, 45, crashed his lorry into the back of the car, causing the car to hit the back of the lorry in front of it on the A13 near Grays, Essex Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|15 min
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|1
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|1 hr
|CHRIS CUOMO hom
|12
|Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|10
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|10 hr
|fallen angel
|46
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|17 hr
|Retribution
|10
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Thu
|Truth
|186
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|78
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC