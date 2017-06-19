Queen leads silent tribute at Ascot to victims of recent tragedies
The Queen has led Royal Ascot racegoers and her family in observing a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and London and Manchester terror attacks. With her head bowed and her hands clasped in front of her, the Queen joined tens of thousands of punters paying their respects.
