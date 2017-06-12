Queen attends memorial service for 18 children killed in school bombing
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have honoured the memory of 18 primary school children killed 100 years ago in a First World War bombing raid on London's East End. On June 13 1917, a daylight bomb from a German aircraft hit Upper North Street School in Poplar, killing the youngsters, most of whom were aged between four and six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC