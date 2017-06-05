Public meeting on Winchester's worst ...

Public meeting on Winchester's worst problem, traffic congestion

Movement in Winchester : Learning from Oxford's approach to traffic will be at the Discovery centre in Jewry Street, starting at 7.30pm. Traffic congestion has been a perennial problem in the city since the 1920s and today makes the city centre among the most polluted places in southern England.

Chicago, IL

