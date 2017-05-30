Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans at...

Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans at Manchester hospital

In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, in Manchester, England. Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries sustained in the May 22 suicide bombing.

