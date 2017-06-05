Police probing Manchester Arena bombing release remaining suspects
Police have released the remaining people held for questioning over links with the Manchester Arena attacker as they said it remains unclear whether he acted alone to gather bomb parts. Police have released the remaining people held for questioning over links with the Manchester Arena attacker as they said it remains unclear whether he acted alone to gather bomb parts.
