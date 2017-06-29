PM Trudeau to meet with Queen Elizabe...

PM Trudeau to meet with Queen Elizabeth and Irish Taoiseach ahead of G20 summit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Queen Elizabeth and his Irish counterpart next week before attending the G20 summit in Germany. Trudeau will hold a private meeting with the Queen on July 5 in Edinburgh, Scotland - his second such meeting with the monarch as prime minister after they met in Buckingham Palace shortly after his election in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 2 hr oxbow 47
News Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day... 6 hr ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 1
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 7 hr CHRIS CUOMO hom 12
News Watch: Man Is Hit By Bus Then Walks Into Pub 10 hr Parden Pard 10
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Thu Retribution 10
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Thu Truth 186
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC