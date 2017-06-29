PM Trudeau to meet with Queen Elizabeth and Irish Taoiseach ahead of G20 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Queen Elizabeth and his Irish counterpart next week before attending the G20 summit in Germany. Trudeau will hold a private meeting with the Queen on July 5 in Edinburgh, Scotland - his second such meeting with the monarch as prime minister after they met in Buckingham Palace shortly after his election in 2015.
