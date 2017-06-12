Players walk out to sound of Oasis song for France-England
In an emotional show of support for the victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London, France and England players walked out to the sound of "Don't Look Back in Anger" from Oasis moments before Tuesday's friendly at Stade de France. The famed pop anthem was played by the musicians and the choir of the French Republican Guard, with the lead singer in uniform playing a guitar.
