PICTURES: Burst of colour as Rainbow Run paints the town red - and orange, yellow, green...

A HUGE rainbow was seen over North Oxford at the weekend - but there wasn't a drop of rain in sight. An explosion of colour saw hundreds of people young and old crossing the finish line at Helen and Douglas House's Rainbow Run in Cutteslowe Park on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

