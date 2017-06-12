PHOTOS: Massive fire engulfs tower bl...

PHOTOS: Massive fire engulfs tower block with people trapped

A massive blaze has engulfed a block of flats in west London with witnesses reporting people being trapped in their homes. More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the fire at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower which was reported just after 1.15am today.

Chicago, IL

