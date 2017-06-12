Oyston family treats Blackpool FC as 'personal cash machine', High Court told
The Oyston family, owners of Blackpool FC, have been been accused at the High Court of treating the club as "the family's personal cash machine". Lawyers for Latvian millionaire Valeri Belokon, the club's president, were launching what could prove to be one of British football's most expensive legal actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|11 hr
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Sat
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Sat
|Anton Currywurst
|5
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC