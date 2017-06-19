One dead, eight injured after van driven into crowd near Finsbury Park mosque
One man has died and eight people have been taken to hospital after a van was driven into people outside a Muslim welfare building in Seven Sisters Road in north London, Scotland Yard said. Witnesses described seeing police giving emergency medical treatment to victims after the incident at 12.20am in Finsbury Park.
