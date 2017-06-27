Officers who tackled suspected suicid...

Officers who tackled suspected suicide bomber nominated for bravery awards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Two police officers who restrained a suspected suicide bomber are among more than 70 of their colleagues who have been nominated for Police Bravery Awards. Acting Sergeant Adam Lambert and Pc Derek Burgess were on duty when a call came in to say a female carrying a rucksack had been overheard saying she was going to kill everybody in The Mall in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 1 hr Born in the USA 28
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 2 hr huntcoyotes 180
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Mon Lefty Loosey 4
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... Jun 24 Anthropology 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC