Number 10 rebuke for Kensington and Chelsea council over fire meeting shutdown
Downing Street has issued a rebuke to Kensington and Chelsea council after a meeting to discuss the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy was cut short because of the presence of reporters. A Number 10 spokeswoman said that Prime Minister Theresa May's view was that the council should have "respected" a High Court ruling that the press and public should be allowed into the meeting, which was originally slated to be held behind closed doors.
