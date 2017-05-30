No, Fergie didn't leave - Black Eyed Peas are still Fergalicious
A representative for the singer said the songstress has not left the group, even though a magazine reported on Thursday that will.i.am said she was no longer in the group. Fergie's representative said on Friday she is "concentrating on her new album and can't wait for fans to hear it.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|15 hr
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Sat
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC