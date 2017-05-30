New CCTV images of Manchester bomber ...

New CCTV images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi released as police continue to probe concert at...

The new CCTV images come after the mother of eight-year-old victim Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire, was said to be now 'aware of the situation'. Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber after the mother of the youngest victim of the attack was taken off life support and told about her daughter's death.

Chicago, IL

