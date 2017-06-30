'Morning Joe': White House offered to spike tabloid hit for apology
Joe Scarborough says White House aides promised Trump would 'spike' a tabloid story on Joe in exchange for an apology Joe Scarborough says White House aides promised Trump would 'spike' a tabloid story on Joe in exchange for an apology TV host says he got increasingly desperate calls from top White House officials. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: https://usat.ly/2txv6GD Joe Scarborough says White House aides promised Trump would 'spike' a tabloid story on Joe in exchange for an apology Starting about two decades before he blasted anonymous sourcing, Trump was an anonymous source for the National Enquirer, according to the New Yorker.
