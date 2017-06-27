More Britons back tax-and-spend policy

More Britons back tax-and-spend policy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Almost half of Britons think the Government should raise taxes and increase spending, according to a major study of social attitudes. The 48% who backed increased taxes and spending is the highest proportion to support such measures since 2004, according to the British Social Attitudes report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 17 min WelbyMD 34
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 37 min Truth 183
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 3 hr Putins Glock Holster 9
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Jun 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... Jun 24 Anthropology 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,848 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC