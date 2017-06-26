Monarchy to see financial boost from taxpayer after Crown Estate income rises
The monarchy is expected to receive a financial boost from the taxpayer after the Crown Estate, whose profits fund the Queen 's official work, recorded a large jump in income. On the day Buckingham Palace accounts were released showing the Queen's official net expenditure increased by A 2 million to almost A 42 million, figures from the Crown Estate revealed an 8%, or A 24.7 million, rise in profits to A 328.8 million in 2016/17.
