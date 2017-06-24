Melania Trump keeps DC move low key; ...

Melania Trump keeps DC move low key; Barron draws interest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian, Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than social butterfly. Her top priority has been settling in 11-year-old son Barron - the first boy in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 2 hr One Womyn Riot 59
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) 3 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 78
News Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on... 7 hr Anthropology 1
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 11 hr oxbow 4
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Thu fingers mcgurke 1
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Jun 21 Trump is a joke 7
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Jun 20 Merchant of Alzhe... 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,150 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC